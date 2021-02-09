Sofia Vergara Makes a Statement in a Tie-Dye Top, Ripped Jeans & Dangerous Spiked Wedges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara served up chic off-duty style this week as she paid a visit to a friend’s home in Los Angeles.

Stepping out on Monday, the “Modern Family” actress went for casual yet bold pieces; her tie-dye cotton sweatshirt comes courtesy of Proenza Schouler’s more wallet-friendly White Label collection and retails for $275 at Net-a-Porter. To match the comfy top, Vergara opted for ripped mid-wash jeans that bear resemblance to pairs from her own line of denim, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara sold exclusively at Walmart.

Similar designs from the Walmart line can be found for $28 on the retailer’s website.

While her apparel offered relaxed appeal, the actress switched things up when it came to footwear. Tapping Christian Louboutin, her wedges feature a coating of sharply pointed studs and textured spikes across the front strap and the lifted base; the design also includes hits of shimmering metallic thread and a contrasting suede 4.5-inch heel for an all-around bold look. Titled the Lata silhouette, the espadrille-style wedges retail for $745 on Net-a-Porter.com.

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the television personality of course prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart line.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

