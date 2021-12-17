×
Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

By Allie Fasanella
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara: 2009
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand.

Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450.

sofia vergara, december 16, 2021, puma, puma cali wedge sneakers, gucci, gucci sweatshirt, ysl black leather bag, ripped skinny jeans
Sofia Vergara is spotted wearing white Puma “Cali Wedge” sneakers while out and about in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 16, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering.

sofia vergara, december 16, 2021, puma, gucci 1921 sweatshirt, jeans, white sneakers, platform sneakers, puma cali wedge
Sofia Vergara wearing an off-white Gucci sweatshirt with jeans and Puma sneakers on Dec. 16, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

sofia vergara, white puma cali wedge sneakers
A closer look at Sofia Vergara sporting a pair of crispy white platform Puma sneakers featuring a subtle wedge heel while out and about on Dec. 16, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself.

puma cali wedge sneakers
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com

Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com

Kate Spade Lift Sneakers
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com

Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
