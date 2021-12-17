Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand.

Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450.

Sofia Vergara is spotted wearing white Puma “Cali Wedge” sneakers while out and about in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering.

Sofia Vergara wearing an off-white Gucci sweatshirt with jeans and Puma sneakers on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Sofia Vergara sporting a pair of crispy white platform Puma sneakers featuring a subtle wedge heel while out and about on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

