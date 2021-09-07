Sofia Vergara Dazzles in Green Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Sundress and Studded Platform Wedges

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday that showed her giving off major summer vibes.

For the ensemble, Vergara wore a green dress that featured a button-up detailing with ruffles along the neckline as well as the hem of the dress. She accessorized the look with a heart-shaped wicker bag.

Sofia Vergara showing off her look on her Instagram story.

To address the footwear, Vergara sported a pair of glitzy nude platforms that helped to create a balance between the dress’ bright color. The shoes incorporated studs around the ankle strap, heel counter and toe strap. Platform wedges are one of Vergara’s favorite shoe aesthetics, having worn the silhouette many times.

Vergara is no stranger to the fashion industry, having campaigns with Dolce & Gabbana for the brand’s Devotion bag in 2020. She also has a Walmart apparel line and partnership with Foster Grant that aims to give one pair of reading glasses to a person in need for every pair of glasses purchased through the collaboration.

Vergara’s essential style consists of silhouettes like edgy dresses, glitzy tops and flowy trousers. When she’s not judging performances on AGT or modeling for her clothing line at Walmart, Vergara graces her Instagram feed wearing colorful separates, sequined ensembles and flared pant garments.

Put on a pair of nude heels and elevate your outfits with a little fun, inspired by Sofia Vergara.

