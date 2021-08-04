×
Sofia Vergara Stuns With Bright Pops of Color in Her Latest Foster Grant Campaign

By Jacorey Moon
Sofia Vergara is a part of a new Foster Grant campaign where she’s seen enjoying summer vibes.

The “Modern Family” actress’ ads debuted today, where Vergara is seen blocking sun rays while being dressed fashionably for her collaboration, which is available on Fostergrant.com.

The ensembles she wore varies across the campaign. Each dress was edgy and featured a bright pop of color that looks radiant in the light. Each look is accessorized with simple statement-making jewelry, whether it’s a jewel-encrusted bracelet, necklace, intricate pendants or silver rings. She also wore, of course, vibrant sunglasses and reading glasses.

Sofia Vergara models bold eyewear from her exclusive namesake collection, Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant.
CREDIT: Foster Grant/MEGA
Sofia Vergara models bold eyewear from her exclusive namesake collection, Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant.In one shot from the campaign, Vergara is lounging in a robe with a pair of bright green mules from Giuseppe Zanotti that feature a touch of green tulle embellishment along the toe, which adds a fun, effervescent touch.

Mules have become popular over the last year thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta and Vince Camuto creating versions of the signature style that speak to the newer generation of fashion consumers.

When it comes to Vergara’s personal style, she can be found on Instagram posting photos of herself wearing edgy dresses complemented by stilettos, wedges and heeled sandals by brands like Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

Vergara is no stranger to glasses campaigns and fashion campaigns alike. The star’s partnership with Foster Grant vows to donate a pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; the organization empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

In 2020, she appeared in a Dolce and Gabbana campaign that focused on the Italian luxury brand’s Devotion bag. She was a face for Covergirl for a few years ago, and she’s a current judge on the hit TV show “America’s Got Talent.”

Sofia Vergara models bold eyewear from her exclusive namesake collection, Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant.
CREDIT: Foster Grant/MEGA
Sofia Vergara models bold eyewear from her exclusive namesake collection, Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant.
CREDIT: Foster Grant/MEGA
Sofia Vergara models bold eyewear from her exclusive namesake collection, Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant.
CREDIT: Foster Grant/MEGA
Sofia Vergara models bold eyewear from her exclusive namesake collection, Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant.
CREDIT: Foster Grant/MEGA
Put on a pair of mules and add that relaxed summer feel to any outfit, inspired by Sofia Vergara.

 

See Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 

