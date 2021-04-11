Sofia Vergara Pops for Spring in Floral Top, Distressed Denim, Platform Heels & This Tote Celebs Can’t Get Enough of

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can never go wrong with florals for spring — despite what Miranda Priestly says.

Sofia Vergara proved this is true when she stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend, wearing a flirty floral top. The top featured slight puff-sleeves, a cinched waist and a flowy hem.

Keeping with the light and airy theme, Vergara teamed the top with a pair of distressed denim. The light wash jeans featured rips at the knee and a ragged hem. Vergara then accessorized with Dior’s oh so popular book tote. Vergara’s style comes in blue and features a tropical rainforest pattern throughout.

The bag is then finalized with the Christian Dior signature across the center. Since its debut in 2018, the book tote has become a must-have for celebs, including Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba and more. The style is perfect for travel and everyday wear. The label offers an array of styles, colors and patterns in the book tote starting at $2,550 and up at Dior.com.

As for footwear, Vergara opted for a pair of platform heels. The shoes featured brown leather uppers that were equipped with a woven design across the toe. The shoes then sat atop a thick platform and stiletto heel.

When it comes to her footwear collection, towering heels are a favorite for Vergara. The actress is often seen in stilettos on and off the red carpet. Some of her go-to brands include: Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

In addition to consistently wearing platforms, Vergara has also been into patterns as of lately. Last month, Vergara arrived to record a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, wearing a leopard print dress. The frock featured puff sleeves, a pearl button-up closure and a ruffled hem.

Vergara teamed the look with oversized sunglasses and a black top handle handbag. As for footwear, Vergara opted for platform heels. The shoes featured a criss cross strap across the toe and a single strap around the ankle. The platform heels gave the flowy dress a playful edge.

