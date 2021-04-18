Sofia Vergara Provides the Perfect Spring Outfit Formula in a Floral Dress and Brown Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara is proof that you can never have enough floral pattern looks.

On Saturday, Vergara was seen on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, wearing a flowy green dress that was adorned with pink, yellow and orange flowers. The vibrant frock featured ruffled sleeves and a wrap tie at the waist.

Vergara teamed the look with a forest green top handle bag from Fendi. Called the Peekaboo X-Lite, the purse is made of suede and is embellished with the label’s classic twist lock. The purse also features a contrasting leather lining and a large inner pocket with the FF motif. The bag retails for $6,290 at Fendi.com.

Sofia Vergara on the set of “AGT” in Los Angeles on April 17. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Vergara’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Vergara opted for her go-to look: platform heels. The brown shoes featured straps across the toe and at the ankle and sat on a platform and stiletto heel.

When it comes to her footwear collection, towering heels are a favorite for Vergara. The actress is often seen in stilettos on and off the red carpet. Some of her go-to brands include: Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

Sofia Vergara in Los Angeles on April 10. CREDIT: MEGA

Aside from the platforms, Vergara has been favoriting florals as of lately. On Friday, Vergara arrived on the set of “AGT,” wearing a coral floral dress that blended pink and yellow hues. She also styled the look with platform heels that echoed the shade of the dress.

Vergara also sported a floral look on April 10, this time opting for a vibrant blue floral top styled with light wash jeans that featured rips at the knee and a ragged hem. That day, Vergara then accessorized with Dior’s popular book tote.

