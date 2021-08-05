Sofia Vergara Dances in a Glittery Bustier and Black Platform Heels on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara and her “America’s Got Talent” co-judges are feeling the groove.

The “Modern Family” actress posted a video on Tuesday, where she, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are seen dressed to the nines and laughing while busting a move.

For the ensemble, Vergara wore an eye-catching shimmering bustier that has a wrapped design and features a piece of excess fabric draping down the front of the top. The fabric also featured fringe, adding a more festive feel to the look. She paired it with sleek black trousers and simple jewelry, including a silver bracelet and a dainty necklace.

Vergara wore a pair of black platform sandals with an ankle strap to help secure the platform. By choosing to wear this shoe style, it gave the entire look a ’70s vibe that feels fresh and fun.

Going off of Vergara’s Instagram feed, it’s evident that she’s not afraid of heights. The actress often wears stilettos, wedges, pumps and sandals that are not for the faint of heart. She typically dons silhouettes from popular brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent.

When it comes to clothing, Vergara opts for designs that are timeless and considered classics. She usually slips on silhouettes like edgy dresses, glitzy tops and flowy trousers. Vergara is no stranger to the fashion industry, having campaigns with Dolce and Gabbana for the brand’s Devotion bag in 2020. She also has a Walmart apparel line and partnership with Foster Grant that strives to give one pair of reading glasses to a person in need for every pair of glasses purchased through the collaboration effort.

Put on a pair of platform sandals and add a dramatic, fun flair to your outfits, inspired by Sofia Vergara.

