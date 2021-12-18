Sofia Vergara Is Ready to Party in Chocolate Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Height-Boosting Sandals

Sofia Vergara posed for a selfie, posting to her Instagram Stories in a long brown Jacquemus dress and a pair of nude heels.

The “Modern Family” star wore a bodycon deep brown jersey dress, complete with a small gold Jacquemus emblem that held the dress in place. The dress had several strap details leading up to the gold logo, creating a crisscross pattern across the actress’ bodice and up her shoulders. Slung over Vergara’s arm was a chic leopard-print trench coat followed by a matching leopard-print bag by Dolce & Gabbana. The animal printed bag had gold hardware and buckled with a giant heart applique

Sofia Vergara’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Courtsey of Instagram

The brown in the dress, as well as the matching hue in the trench and bag, perfectly complemented each other. Everything down to the gold detailing on the dress and on the bag is throughout, creating a cohesive look. Vergara accessorized with a phone case also decked out in animal print, which often embraces.

For shoes, Vergara went for a strappy nude platform sandal that gave the tall actress some extra height. It’s a simple but effective shoe choice that helps elongate the body, giving the illusion of length because of the skin color hue, almost making it one with the body. Although the open silhouette isn’t ideal for the colder weather, the heel is seemingly comfortable and offers a neutral color to an otherwise daring and animal print-heavy look.

In the post shared with her fans, the actress stands before a mirror, looking as if she was just about to head out of the door; she noted it was a look for a holiday party. Deciding to savor the glam before leaving, Vergara snapped a quick picture to commemorate the fabulous ensemble.

