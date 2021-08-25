Sofia Vergara Masters Red Carpet Style in Royal Blue Strapless Dress & Metallic Platform Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara gave a lesson in Hollywood glamour last night.

The “Modern Family” actress arrived on the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent” sporting a sleek blue midi dress that featured a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized the look with an eye-catching chunky gold necklace.

Sofia Vergara walking the the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent.” CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s gold peep-toe platform heels. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The actress loves to defy gravity in platform styles of many varieties. Vergara often wears stilettos, wedges, pumps and sandals that prove she’s not afraid of heights. She typically dons silhouettes from popular brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent.

Vergara’s essential style consists of designs that are timeless and considered classic. She usually slips on silhouettes like edgy dresses, glitzy tops and flowy trousers. When she’s not judging performances on AGT or modeling for her clothing line at Walmart, Vergara graces her Instagram feed wearing colorful separates, sequined ensembles and flared pant styles.

Vergara is no stranger to the fashion industry, having campaigns with Dolce and Gabbana for the brand’s Devotion bag in 2020. She also has a Walmart apparel line and partnership with Foster Grant that strives to give one pair of reading glasses to a person in need for every pair of glasses purchased through the collaboration.

