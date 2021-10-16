Sofia Vergara Is a Chic Tourist in Black Monochromatic Look and Chunky Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara is keeping up with Irish tradition and fun nights in a sleek monochromatic ensemble.

Lately, the Colombian actress has been posting her vacation looks on Instagram along with her favorite footwear at the moment: combat boots. For the latest selfie pose, Vergara donned a black long-sleeve midi dress featuring a turtleneck neckline, black tights and a pair of lace-up combat lug sole boots.

Unlike her usual high-heel style, this time Vergara opted for comfort over elegance. However, the actress knows how to mix edgy pieces with feminine clothes while always keeping a feminine aesthetic. Her boots of choice featured a thick rubber sole, ankle-length silhouette and leather finish for a ready-to-go travel gear.

Earlier in the day, Vergara kept it casual in a pair of white sneakers, a black T-shirt, sweatpants and a long teddy coat. When it comes to her off-duty looks, Vergara always looks elegant and chic with basic pieces. But when she needs to step on the stage or a red carpet, the star opts for more luxurious designs.

She can be spotted wearing high-end brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and Amina Muaddi, in addition to her all-time favorite Christian Louboutin. But for the matter of the trip, Vergara decided to keep things more laidback.

For another trip moment, Vergara was seen modeling the same combat boots with a similar piece from her new Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart collection. The shoe trend has become a fall staple thanks to the renaissance of punk style and Gen-Zers preference for edgy designs.

Other celebrities embracing the ’90s trend comeback are Olivia Rodrigo and Kendall Jenner. While Vergara continues on her Irish adventures, the entrepreneur is ready to launch next week a brand new collection for Walmart. Shoppers can expect a mix of fabrics and patterns along with loungewear to complete their fall wardrobe.

See Vergara’s street style evolution.

Embrace your inner Irish like Vergara in these trendy combat boots.

