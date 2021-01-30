Sofia Richie’s Bikini Top & Fuzzy Velour Skirt Bring Back Early 2000s Vibes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie tapped into the growing revitalization of late 1990s and early 2000s trends for her outfit of the day.

Channeling her older sister and 2000s style icon Nicole Richie, the model took to Instagram this morning in a forgotten style trend from the era, matching a brown bikini top to a mid-rise brown velour skirt. Replacing a shirt with a bralette or bikini top was a classic move from decades ago, favorited by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera amongst other stars.

Velour, too, is experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of early 2000s trends. Kim Kardashian exemplified this with a full Skims collection made from the material, even tapping one of the decade’s biggest names, Paris Hilton, to model the line in October 2020. Sofia Richie herself modeled velour as well for a nostalgic Juicy Couture x Kappa campaign in September of last year.

In another look shared to social media yesterday, Richie herself opted for more throwback trends as she posed in her scenic backyard in a look courtesy of Pretty Little Thing. The 22-year-old, who serves as an ambassador for the label, paired tie-waist camel cargo pants with a button-up cardigan.

Though she went barefoot for both snaps, when it comes to footwear, Richie often taps to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May 2020 when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. Since then, the media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. The media personality‘s own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

