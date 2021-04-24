×
Sofia Richie Is Date-Night Ready in White Wedge Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Sofia Richie and boyfriend Elliot Grainge hold hands as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner with friends
Sofia Richie took her tailored look to the next level with white footwear while on a date night with her boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, and friends at Nobu Malibu on Friday.

She wore a black button-down blouse, which featured a classic collar design, with coordinating black trousers. The model styled a double-breasted midi-length coat in a dark grey colorway over the top. To accessorize the understated attire, Richie selected several layered gold necklaces and added a pop of color with a Maskc KN95 face mask in the green spring hue colorway.

Sofia Richie, nobu malibu, date night, amina muaddi, white boots, grey coat
Sofia Richie at Nobu Malibu on April 23, 2021.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

For footwear, the social media personality completed her evening outfit with a pair of the Amina Muaddi Pernille Wedge Boots in the bright white colorway. These shoes feature leather uppers with side zipper closures, pointed toes, rubber soles and 3.5-inch covered wedge heels. They retail for $1,130 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.

Sofia Richie, Amina Muaddi, white wedge boots
Here’s a closer look at Sofia Richie’s wedge boots.
CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

With occasion-ready attire’s resurgence, white heeled footwear has become one of the key footwear trends for this season as lockdown restrictions ease. Earlier this week, on April 21, Kylie Jenner wore these same wedge boots with Raf Simons printed maxi dress while also out for dinner at Nobu Malibu.

Rihanna has also been an avid wearer of this footwear trend and similar white pumps have become a fixture in her nighttime wardrobe. On March 19, the Fenty founder teamed her cotton candy-hued ensemble with the Amina Muaddi Ami Croc-Embossed pumps – also in the white colorway.

Last year, Muaddi and the “Don’t Stop The Music” singer took home FN’s Collaboration of The Year Award for their two Amina Muaddi x Fenty collections, released in July and November 2020, respectively.

Rihanna, Amina Muaddi
RIhanna after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on March 19, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

Like the beauty entrepreneur, Richie has been an avid wearer of these futuristic boots for some time now. On Mach 25, she was also spotted in these shoes and styled them with a simple black tank top and jeans.

Some of the 22-year-old’s other favorite footwear choices include her Gianvito Rossi lugged sole Chelsea boots, various buzzy Nike sneaker styles and designer slides from brands, including Dior and Givenchy.

Click through this gallery to see how Sofia Richie styles this more casual trend.

