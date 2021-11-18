Sofia Richie Models a White-Hot Saint Laurent Mini Dress & Soaring Platforms

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dressed in all white, Sofia Richie debuted a chic look Wednesday night when she attended an event for perfume and cosmetics house, Guerlain, in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old daughter of Grammy-winning artist Lionel Richie opted for Saint Laurent for the occasion, selecting a short belted wool-blend blazer dress featuring an elegant high neck, front flap pockets and a tonal belt cinched at the waist.

For shoes, the model reached for the Parisian fashion house’s “Jodie” platform sandal in creamy white leather. The style boasts a classic ankle-strap closure, chunky platform sole and sky-high heel. Keeping the accessories to a minimum, Richie also donned pearl earrings, some rings and carried a black satin Gucci “Kelly” top handle bag for the evening.

This comes just a week after the stylish social media personality attended Paris Hilton‘s glamorous wedding, along with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rachel Zoe, Paula Abdul and Emma Roberts. She wore a Valentino mini bib dress with strappy black sandals for the star-studded event. Last month, she gave her followers a glimpse into her closet, revealing some of her kicks.

Richie is no stranger to sporting designer duds as she does so frequently, from the red carpet to the street to Instagram. Nicole Richie’s younger sister tends to favor designers like Tom Ford, The Row, Hermes and Valentino and she also loves her sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Vans.

