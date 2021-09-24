×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sofia Richie Matches With Beau Elliot Grainge in Head-to-Toe Black and Chunky Booties

By Jannely Espinal
Jannely Espinal

Jannely Espinal

More Stories By Jannely

View All
sofia-richie-jeans-shirt-sandals
Sofia Richie: January 2020
Sofia Richie: November 2019
Sofia Richie: August 2019
Sofia Richie: August 2019
View Gallery 23 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Richie took to her social media a duo style with her beau Elliot Grainge in a head-to-toe black ensemble.

The model showed off her full-black look in a pair of pants, T-shirt, beanie and chunky boots featuring a platform sole and rounded toe. To complete her grungy and monochromatic ensemble, Richie added a neutral sweater around her waist.

In another recent post, the socialite shared her ultimate fall obsession — a pair of Vince Camuto combat boots. This boot trend has become popular among celebrities like Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Ciara, transforming the style into a fall staple.

Richie’s ultimate boot find features animal-print trim and printed laces with side zippers, a common design as seen in other brands like Dr. Martens, Louise et Cie and Stuart Weitzman. When it comes to personal style, Richie usually dons comfortable pieces with a modern silhouette such as oversized trousers, bootcut denim, loungewear, vintage tees and sweaters. Among her favorite brands include Gymshark, Rolla’s Jeans and Rag & Bone.

The socialite is well-known in the fashion industry with her different partnerships. Recently, she released Rolla’s Jeans x Sofia Richie second collection which encompasses tops, sweaters and camisoles. In addition, the model teamed up with her sister Nicole Richie to launch her first fashion line with House of Harlow 1960. The collection offers boho-inspired designs such as maxi dresses, matching sets, jumpsuits, swimwear and crocheted pieces.

Related

Addison Rae Adds Edge to a Romantic Aesthetic With Chunky Combat Boots During Milan Fashion Week

Madonna Parties in Style in a Bustier, Leather Skirt & Lace-Up Booties in For a Release Party

Joe Jonas Channels the 1980s in a Graphic Tank Top and Burgundy Converse in New York

Upgrade your edgy style with a pair of chunky boots inspired by Sofia Richie.

Staud

Buy Now: Staud Palamino Boots, $425.

Tamara Mellon

Buy Now: Tamara Mellon Clash, $695.

Buy Now: Valentino Garavani Chunky Leather Booties, $1,270.

Click through the gallery for more of Sofia Richie’s glam style over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad