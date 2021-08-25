Sofia Richie Celebrates 23rd Birthday in Thong Sandals & Elegant Silk Dress

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Richie was utterly chic while ringing in her 23rd birthday.

The model posed poolside during a celebration that included a signature menu and cocktails, plus plenty of sunflowers and candles for added ambience. Her birthday ensemble included a silky cream maxi dress, which featured long sleeves and a deep neckline. She accessorized with versatile, classic gold rings, as well as two layered necklaces. “Special night,” Richie captioned the photo.

For footwear, Richie wore dark brown thong sandals. Her pair featured thin asymmetric thong and slingback straps across a slightly thicker sole, creating a sleek take on the staple summer shoe. They added a casual and effortless nature to her look, while still bringing ventilation during the California heat.

Thong sandals have taken off as a go-to shoe this summer for their effortless nature and easy wear. Celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa have all worn styles this season from brands like Tkees, The Attico and Havaianas. Richie is the latest to try the trend, after wearing a range of sharp flat sandals this summer. The model’s been previously seen in black and white pairs of Hermés’ Oran sandals. She was also spotted in slide and ankle-wrapped styles featuring details like raffia, padding, and puffed leather by Hereu, Bottega Veneta and Valentino in recent weeks.

Sofia Richie shops at Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Richie often wears a wide range of styles by various designers. Strappy sandals, slingback pumps, and combat boots are the most popular pairs in her rotation, often by labels like Amina Muaddi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi. She also favors sneakers by Vans, Adidas and Nike for more casual looks.

Richie’s a star in the fashion world, having previously created capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided. This past spring, she even co-designed a capsule collection for big sis Nicole Richie’s boho fashion brand House of Harlow 1960. During her career, she’s starred in campaigns for labels like Tommy Hilfiger, Mackage and Michael Kors, as well as walking in runway shows for fashion heavyweights like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jeremy Scott.

