Sofia Richie Perfects Laid-Back Summer Style in a Billowing Caftan Over a Bikini With Puffy Thong Sandals

Sofia Richie is continuing her monochrome outfit streak with a new vacation look.

The model posed during a seaside trip in an all-white ensemble, which she shared today on Instagram. Composed of a white bikini worn under gauzy white drawstring trousers and a button-up caftan, the look was the perfect way to beat the summer heat. “Different planet,” Richie captioned her post, which contained more photos of a pool, shoreline and her caftan blowing in the wind.

For footwear, Richie opted for a pair of puffy white sandals. The style featured a thin thong strap, accentuated with a pillowy leather slide. The pair tied Richie’s outfit together in a monochrome look, while holding their own as sharp statement shoes. Sandals with puffed and chunky straps have been trending as of late, with stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Ashley Graham, and Gabrielle Union finding comfort in thin and platform varieties by J.W. Anderson, Birkenstock and Salvatore Ferragamo.

This isn’t the first time Richie’s dipped her toes into a full-white look. Earlier this season, the model wore a monochrome white Ferragamo jumpsuit and Le Silla pumps styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. The sleek outfit also included a pop of color with a green leather backpack. She’s worn similar ensembles while attending shows for Alice + Olivia and Oscar de la Renta during Fashion Week, as well.

Color-coordinated outfits are one of the year’s biggest styling hacks, offering streamlined ensembles through single color tones. Celebrities like Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian and even Jill Biden have worn the trend in recent months.

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands, including strappy sandals, slingback pumps and combat boots by top labels like Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Gianvito Rossi.

Richie’s a mainstay in the fashion world. The model’s previously created capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided. Earlier this past spring, she even co-designed a capsule collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sis Nicole Richie. She’s also starred in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Mackage and Michael Kors, among others, and walked in runway shows for brands like Jeremy Scott, Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana.

