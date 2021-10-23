Sofia Richie Shows How to Style Head-to-Toe Neutrals for the Perfect Fall ‘Fit

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Richie gave neutrals a fun pick me up.

The model and social media personality offered a lesson in styling earth tones and playing with textures in a picture she posted to Instagram yesterday. Richie opted for a cozy light brown sweater, even lighter khaki- colored pants and a chic patent leather overcoat for a streamlined yet dynamic look. She accessorized the moment with a brown Hermés handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, Richie sported a pair of white low-top sneakers that helped to tie the entire outfit together.

Richie’s personal fashion aesthetic is trendy and modern while emphasizing the idea of being cozy and comfortable. Richie often posts photos to her Instagram feed of her wearing silhouettes like oversized trousers, flowy button-downs, loose dresses, printed separates and structured outerwear. But, when she gets dolled up, Richie favors footwear silhouettes like peep-toe sandals, chunky boots, fun sneakers and sharp pumps.

Back in May, Sofia partnered with her sister Nicole Richie to create their first fashion line for Nicole’s brand, House of Harlow 1960. The collection included crop tops, shorts, dresses and swimwear in neutral colors that worked with anyone’s personal aesthetic. The socialite has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands like Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger.

