Sofia Richie Elevates Her Pink Stripes With Matching Loafers on Day Date With Boyfriend

Sofia Richie showed off her love of pink with a pair of loafers as she stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday.

Seen leaving an appointment with boyfriend Elliot Grainge, the daughter of Lionel Richie completed a simple, subtly preppy look with bubblegum pink slip-on shoes featuring a spotted design and slight black heel.

Sofia Richie is seen leaving an appointment with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 6. CREDIT: MEGA

The model and Macy’s partner dressed in a plain white T-shirt and sleek black trousers with a striped pink and beige sweater tied around her waist. She also donned a black leather backpack for the casual outing.

Sofia Richie steps out wearing black trousers, a white T-shirt and pink loafers. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old social media influencer‘s boyfriend donned sported a black crewneck sweatshirt paired with dark sweatpants and navy Asics sneakers. The founder and CEO of indie record label 10K Projects also wore sunglasses and topped things off with a green trucker hat.

A closer look at Sofia Richie wearing pink loafers featuring a spotted design and subtle black heel. CREDIT: MEGA

Elliot Grainge dresses down in a sweatshirt, sweatpants and navy Asics sneakers while out in L.A. Monday. CREDIT: MEGA

