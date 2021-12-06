×
Sofia Richie Elevates Her Pink Stripes With Matching Loafers on Day Date With Boyfriend

By Allie Fasanella
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie: January 2020
Sofia Richie: November 2019
Sofia Richie: August 2019
Sofia Richie: August 2019
Sofia Richie showed off her love of pink with a pair of loafers as she stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday.

Seen leaving an appointment with boyfriend Elliot Grainge, the daughter of Lionel Richie completed a simple, subtly preppy look with bubblegum pink slip-on shoes featuring a spotted design and slight black heel.

sofia richie, street style
Sofia Richie is seen leaving an appointment with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 6.
CREDIT: MEGA

The model and Macy’s partner dressed in a plain white T-shirt and sleek black trousers with a striped pink and beige sweater tied around her waist. She also donned a black leather backpack for the casual outing.

Sofia Richie, street style, pink loafers
Sofia Richie steps out wearing black trousers, a white T-shirt and pink loafers.
CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old social media influencer‘s boyfriend donned sported a black crewneck sweatshirt paired with dark sweatpants and navy Asics sneakers. The founder and CEO of indie record label 10K Projects also wore sunglasses and topped things off with a green trucker hat.

sofia richie, pink loafers, street style
A closer look at Sofia Richie wearing pink loafers featuring a spotted design and subtle black heel.
CREDIT: MEGA

elliot grainge street style
Elliot Grainge dresses down in a sweatshirt, sweatpants and navy Asics sneakers while out in L.A. Monday.
CREDIT: MEGA

Shop chic pink loafers ahead.

Coach Isabel Loafer, pink loafers
CREDIT: Coach

To Buy: Coach Isabel Loafer, $105 (was $150); coach.com

Manolo Blahnik Pitaka Suede Flat Loafer
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Pitaka Suede Flat Loafer, $695; neimanmarcus.com

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Tolly Penny Loafer
CREDIT: Cole Haan

To Buy: Cole Haan Grand Ambition Tolly Penny Loafer, $120 (was $170);colehaan.com

