Sofia Richie Elevates Her Pink Stripes With Matching Loafers on Day Date With Boyfriend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Sofia Richie showed off her love of pink with a pair of loafers as she stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday.
Seen leaving an appointment with boyfriend Elliot Grainge, the daughter of Lionel Richie completed a simple, subtly preppy look with bubblegum pink slip-on shoes featuring a spotted design and slight black heel.
The model and Macy’s partner dressed in a plain white T-shirt and sleek black trousers with a striped pink and beige sweater tied around her waist. She also donned a black leather backpack for the casual outing.
Meanwhile, the 23-year-old social media influencer‘s boyfriend donned sported a black crewneck sweatshirt paired with dark sweatpants and navy Asics sneakers. The founder and CEO of indie record label 10K Projects also wore sunglasses and topped things off with a green trucker hat.
Shop chic pink loafers ahead.
To Buy: Coach Isabel Loafer, $105 (was $150); coach.com
To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Pitaka Suede Flat Loafer, $695; neimanmarcus.com
To Buy: Cole Haan Grand Ambition Tolly Penny Loafer, $120 (was $170);colehaan.com