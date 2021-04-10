Sofia Richie’s Crop Top and Nike x Travis Scott Sneakers Are The Perfect Spring Outfit Pairing

Sofia Richie dressed up her minimal gym ensemble with eye-catching designer accessories on Friday for a workout in West Hollywood, Calif.

The model wore a simple white tee, which she knotted in the front for an on-trend look. She teamed the wardrobe essential with a pair of SET Active by Madelyn Cline leggings in the “Mist” colorway. While this blue colorway is currently sold out, these leggings are still available in the light green “Martini” colorway and retail for $65 on setactive.co.

Keeping with the sporty aesthetic, Richie accessorized the outfit with a branded baseball cap from The Madison Club in a white colorway, a black face mask and elevated the athleisure uniform with the $6,500 Fendi Kan I Tappetino Velvet Shoulder Bag in the black multicolor colorway. This handbag appears to be currently sold out online.

Sofia Richie goes to the gym in West Hollywood on April 9, 2021. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

She completed the casual attire with a pair of Nike x Travis Scott SB Dunk Low sneakers in a black, blue and beige-printed colorway.

Here’s a closer look at Sofia Richie’s buzzy Travis Scott Nike SB Dunk Low Sneakers sneakers. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Originally released in Feb. 2020, these shoes’ uppers feature contrasting paisley black and blue with lighter beige, white and blue plaid prints along the sides, complete with beige panels along the vamp and the brand’s signature swoosh logo in black. They also have embroidered padded collars, rope laces, a Scott Catcus logo, a rounded toe and rubber soles. They originally retailed for $150 and now are available via the resale marketplace for approximately $2,000-$3,000 per pair, depending on the size, on farfetch.com.

A full view of the Travis Scott Nike SB Dunk Low Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

With over a year since the collaboration drop, this sighting proves the continued success of the rapper’s partnership with Nike. In Feb. 2020, ahead of their widespread release, these sneakers quickly sold out during a secret limited-batch sale on shop.traviscott.com.

Other stylish celebrities, including Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner, have also regularly been spotted in sneakers from the Nike x Travis Scott collections. On March 5, Hadid teamed her beloved Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers in a mocha brown/black/white colorway with a leather vest and menswear-inspired outfit during Paris Fashion Week.

While Richie is known for her more minimalist California style, this sneaker choice indicates her growing affinity for spring ’21’s buzzy mixed prints trend. Throughout this year, celebrities including Addison Rae, Sofia Vergara and Sarah Jessica Parker have leaned into this maximalist aesthetic – which shows no signs of slowing down for summer.

Embrace this playful aesthetic with similar printed sneaker options available below.

To Buy: Mark Nason Neo Block Sneakers, $84.

To Buy: Vans Era “Label Mix” Low Top Sneakers, $79.

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Blinda Wedge Sneakers, $60.

