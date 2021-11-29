Sofia Richie Layers Leather in Chic Chocolate Brown Outfit With White Chelsea Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Richie embraced double leather as a fall staple in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The social media personality photographed herself wearing a neutral-toned matching set in chocolate brown and tagged Macy’s. The two-piece ensemble is from Macy’s private brand Bar III, which Richie launched a collection in partnership with the retailer earlier this month. The collection features casual knit silhouettes, faux leather outwear and matching sets which range from $39 to $149.

Sofia Richie wearing a brown leather set and Chelsea boots. CREDIT: Instagram

The set Richie posted in featured a slightly oversized leather jacket that draped down to her thighs as well as a pair of high-waisted leather trousers with a pleat detail below the waistline. She paired the look with a ribbed turtle neck in a different shade of brown.

When it came to her footwear, she kept up with the layered leathers. She sported a pair of white platform shoes. The Chelsea boots featured black gusseted sides, a chunky outsole and two lines of white stitching detail across the top of the sole.

When it comes to Richie’s day-to-day style, the 23-year-old is no stranger to trying out the trends of the moment. Recently, she has been dabbling in the monochrome trend and various stylish sets. Last week, the influencer posted a photo on Instagram wearing an all-white ensemble with a Saint Laurent belted wool-blend blazer dress, which featured a high neck and front flap pockets.

For shoes, the model reached for the Parisian fashion house’s “Jodie” platform sandal in creamy white leather. The style boasts a classic ankle-strap closure, chunky platform sole and sky-high heel.

