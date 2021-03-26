Sofia Richie Elevates Her Classic Black Tank & Ripped Jeans Combo With These Futuristic Boots

Sofia Richie proves that sometimes, all you need is a great pair of boots to complete an outfit.

The style influencer‘s latest secret weapon to dressing up her relaxed combo of a black tank and ripped jeans combo was a pair of sharp white leather boots. She took to Instagram yesterday to show off her ensemble, showing off her Rolla’s Jeans.

On her feet, Richie zipped up a pair of white leather pointed-toe booties complete with a futuristic wedge. The shoes are from none other than Amina Muaddi, who took home the Collaborator of the Year Award at the 2020 Footwear News Achievement Awards for her collection with Rihanna’s Fenty.

Amina Muaddi Pernille leather wedge ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mytheresa

Timeless, yet trendy the Pernille leather wedge ankle boot retails for $1,015 and can be found on luxury retail sites such as Mytheresa.com. Muaddi herself has also flaunted the futuristic boot, pairing it with a white puffer and matching skirt.

While square-toe shoes are still all the rage, pointed-toe boots are making their way back to the limelight. The sophisticated style can instantly dress up any outfit.

When it comes to Sofia Richie’s shoe style, it’s no secret that the DSW brand ambassador loves all kinds of footwear. From Nike Air Max sneakers to designer heels, the style star utilizes all types of shoes to make her fashion statement.

Aside from footwear, Richie has also created her own capsules with brands such as Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided. She’s also starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger and Rolla’s Jeans.

Richie’s versatile style lends her the ability to represent a range of brands. Today, she took to Instagram to show off yet another outfit, complete with a graphic T-shirt of her father, Lionel Richie.

“@lionelrichie merch forever,” she captioned the Instagram post.

She styled her retro band tee with a pair of high-waisted jeans, a sunny yellow trench and leather boots complete with a rounded toe. The look brought a contemporary touch to the otherwise retro-style statement, furthermore proving that sometimes classic styles with a futuristic twist are the perfect formula for a foolproof outfit.

