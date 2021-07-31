Sofia Richie Revamps Mom Jeans with Edgy Givenchy Bag and Chic Black Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie gave her signature edgy style a chic makeover with sandals and mom jeans.

After shopping at Melrose Place’s LoveShackFancy boutique with boyfriend Elliot Grainge, the model was spotted in a take on a classic T-shirt and jeans. Her denim took the form of retro-inspired blue “mom jeans,” featured a wide-leg silhouette and distressed knees.

Richie paired them with a pale gray T-shirt and matching face mask, as well as several thin gold and diamond bracelets. To complete her ensemble, she beat the heat with a pair of black Dior sunglasses, a bright red manicure, and Givenchy’s beige Small Cut Out shoulder bag — complete with a punky silver chain strap.

Sofia Richie shops at Melrose Place in West Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Sofia Richie shops at Melrose Place in West Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

On the shoe front, Richie wore a pair of black leather Hermés sandals. The Oran style featured wide slide straps shaped like an “H” — a signature of the French luxury brand. Richie’s shoes added a chic finish to her look, while pairing smoothly with the rest of her outfit’s pieces through their classic neutral tone. Her sandals retail for $630 on Hermes.com.

Sofia Richie shops at Melrose Place in West Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

A closer look at Richie’s sandals. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Hermés’ Oran sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hermés

This isn’t Richie’s first occasion wearing sharp flat sandals this summer. The model’s been previously seen in a white pair of the same Hermés Oran sandals. She was also spotted in slide and ankle-wrapped styles featuring details like raffia, padding, and puffed leather by Hereu, Bottega Veneta and Valentino in recent weeks.

Sofia Richie shops at Melrose Place in West Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Richie often wears a wide range of styles by various top brands. Strappy sandals, slingback pumps, and combat boots are some of the most popular in her rotation, often by labels like Amina Muaddi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi. She also favors sneakers by Vans, Adidas and Nike for more casual ensembles.

Richie’s a star in the fashion world, having previously created capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing and Misguided. This past spring, she even co-designed a capsule collection for big sis Nicole Richie’s boho fashion brand House of Harlow 1960. During her career, she’s starred in campaigns for labels like Tommy Hilfiger, Mackage and Michael Kors, as well as walking in runway shows for fashion heavyweights like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jeremy Scott.

Slip on a pair of chic black sandals this summer, inspired by Sofia Richie.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Granada sandals, $42.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Louise et Cie Abaleena sandals, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: ATP Atelier Allai sandals, $203 (was $239).

Click through the gallery for more of Sofia Richie’s glam looks over the years.