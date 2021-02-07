×
Sofia Richie Masters Sophisticated Style With Black Turtleneck, Green Satin Coat & Lace Pumps

By Robyn Merrett
Sofia Richie has provided a styling lesson on how to make your dinner style more sophisticated.

On Saturday, Richie stepped out for a bite to eat at Nobu in Malibu, Ca., wearing a sleek ensemble. For the occasion, the 22-year-old model opted for a black turtleneck and polished black pants that featured a subtle slit at the ankle.

Richie gave the classic look an upgrade by teaming it with a soft green satin coat. The button-up coat, which Richie wore open, featured a blazer-like construction and fit and featured side pockets. The outerwear piece gave the look an elegant touch with just one step.

sofia richie, black turtleneck, black pants, green satin coat, lace heels
Sofia Richie at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 6.
CREDIT: MEGA

sofia richie, lace heels, nobu malibu
A closer view of Sofia Richie’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

Richie accessorized with a taupe Hermes Birkin bag and chunky hoop earrings. The star, who styled her hair in a pulled back bun, also wore a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As for footwear, Richie sported a pair of dainty lace pumps. The shoes featured a pointed toe and stiletto heel. Monique Lhuillier offers a similar style for $695 at the brand’s website.

Richie’s night-out look is a perfect example of her style as she often opts for looks that offer a sophisticated aesthetic. The influencer frequently wears blazers, leather coats, duster jackets and suits.

Earlier this month, Richie shared a photo of herself on Instagram — in partnership with DSW — wearing a classic camel suit, which featured an oversized blazer and baggy straight leg trousers. Richie then gave the look a streetwear twist a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers.

Richie’s style, the Air Max Excee, is designed with a white leather and mesh upper and a lace-up closure. The shoe is finished with a lightweight blue midsole and flexible sole. The shoes, which are nearly sold out at DSW.com, come with a $90 price tag.

Shop similar pumps as Sofia Richie with these picks below.

karl lagerfeld paris, royale pump, black lace heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Karl Lagerfeld Paris Royale Pump, $99 

bcbgmaxazria, juliet pump, mesh heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: BCBGMaxazria Juliet Pump, $120 

badgley mischka, boulder crystal lace sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Boulder Crystal & Lace Sandal, $109

