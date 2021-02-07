Sofia Richie Masters Sophisticated Style With Black Turtleneck, Green Satin Coat & Lace Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Sofia Richie has provided a styling lesson on how to make your dinner style more sophisticated.
On Saturday, Richie stepped out for a bite to eat at Nobu in Malibu, Ca., wearing a sleek ensemble. For the occasion, the 22-year-old model opted for a black turtleneck and polished black pants that featured a subtle slit at the ankle.
Richie gave the classic look an upgrade by teaming it with a soft green satin coat. The button-up coat, which Richie wore open, featured a blazer-like construction and fit and featured side pockets. The outerwear piece gave the look an elegant touch with just one step.
Richie accessorized with a taupe Hermes Birkin bag and chunky hoop earrings. The star, who styled her hair in a pulled back bun, also wore a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As for footwear, Richie sported a pair of dainty lace pumps. The shoes featured a pointed toe and stiletto heel. Monique Lhuillier offers a similar style for $695 at the brand’s website.
Richie’s night-out look is a perfect example of her style as she often opts for looks that offer a sophisticated aesthetic. The influencer frequently wears blazers, leather coats, duster jackets and suits.
Earlier this month, Richie shared a photo of herself on Instagram — in partnership with DSW — wearing a classic camel suit, which featured an oversized blazer and baggy straight leg trousers. Richie then gave the look a streetwear twist a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers.
Richie’s style, the Air Max Excee, is designed with a white leather and mesh upper and a lace-up closure. The shoe is finished with a lightweight blue midsole and flexible sole. The shoes, which are nearly sold out at DSW.com, come with a $90 price tag.
Shop similar pumps as Sofia Richie with these picks below.
To Buy: Karl Lagerfeld Paris Royale Pump, $99
To Buy: BCBGMaxazria Juliet Pump, $120
To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Boulder Crystal & Lace Sandal, $109
