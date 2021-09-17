Sofia Richie Relaxes in Monochromatic Sweats & This Year’s Must-Have ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Richie gave a lesson in mixing chic and comfy this week

The model and socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her relaxing with foliage surrounding her. For the look, Richie wore a monochromatic cream-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants from Gymshark that perfectly matched the background furniture in her picture.

On the footwear front, she slipped on a pair of black “ugly” sandals,a trend that has been the forefront of footwear the last few years. With celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross, Gal Gadot and Nicki Minaj wearing the trend, it has become practically unavoidable.

Richie’s personal taste in fashion is very trendy and modern while emphasizing the ideal of comfort. You can often find Richie donning silhouettes like oversized trousers, flowy button-downs, loose dresses and colorful outerwear on her Instagram feed. Of course, when she gets dolled up, Richie favors popular silhouettes like peep-toe sandals, thong sandals, chunky boots, sleek sneakers and sharp pumps.

The socialite’s name in fashion has already gone pretty far, with her starring in campaigns for heralded brands like Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger. A few months ago, Richie and her sister, Nicole Richie, partnered to create their first fashion line for Nicole’s brand, House of Harlow 1960, which she founded in 2008. The collection included crop tops, shorts, dresses and swimwear in neutral colors that worked with anyone’s personal aesthetic.

