Sofia Richie Gives Her Classic Camel Suit the Perfect Streetwear Twist With These Trendy Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie just provided the formula for a look every fashion girl loves.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old model shared a photo of herself on Instagram — in partnership with DSW — wearing a classic camel suit, which featured an oversized blazer and baggy straight leg trousers. While academia wear is no new trend, the style has been projected to be big this year with brands like Celine, Off-White and Saint Laurent showcasing different takes on the business look at their spring 2021 shows during Paris Fashion Week.

Rather than pairing the suit with loafers, heels or even boots, Richie added the perfect streetwear twist with a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers. Richie’s style, the Air Max Excee, is designed with a white leather and mesh upper and a lace-up closure. The shoe is finished with a lightweight blue midsole and flexible sole. The shoes, which are nearly sold out at DSW.com, come with a $90 price tag. Richie’s decision to pair the sneakers with the suit give it a relaxed yet chic touch. The style makes a case for wearing sneakers for more dressed up occasions.

Watch on FN

Suits and sneakers is a must-have combo with stars like Rita Ora, Zendaya, Kendall Jenner and more sporting the look. The key to nailing the style is to go for a classic white shoe like a Nike Air Force 1 or Veja V-10 sneaker. This keeps the look clean and simple.

Richie’s latest look comes after she showcased a different trend late last month. The influencer posted an Instagram photo of herself in a look from Pretty Little Thing — a label she is an ambassador for — wearing cargo pants with a button-up cardigan. Cardigans are seeing a resurgence of attention this year thanks to the fashion industry bringing back looks from the early 2000s.

Wear a Sofia Richie-inspired look with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Free People Hannah Slouchy Double Breasted Blazer, $67 (was $168)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Boss Tocanes Stretch Wool Trousers, $178 (was $298)

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nike Air Max Excee Sneaker, $90

Click through the gallery to see celebrities wear suits with white sneakers.