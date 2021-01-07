Forget the Runway — Ski Slope Style Is the New Place to Find Fashion Inspiration

Thanks to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, fashion fans aren’t looking towards the runways for style inspiration this winter. The sisters took Aspen, Colo., by storm over the holidays, and with their skiing and snowboarding adventures came high-fashion outerwear ensembles.

Kylie, for instance, chose luxury looks from a range of designers, include Prada with her metallic sliver puffer coat, as well as a jacket from the 6 Moncler 1017 ALYX 9SM collaboration. She wore the latter in an Instagram shoot, featuring a monochromatic fit and the $1,965 coat. In another outing, Kylie changed into a Dior puffer coat, which was detailed in the brand’s signature logo, for a ride down the mountain while snowboarding.

Kendall, meanwhile, went snowmobiling in an all-black outdoor ensemble featuring Adidas snowboarding boots and a matching puffer jacket. She later was seen in a bright yellow look from Aether Apparel. Her Aura Puffer retails for $550.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner in Aspen, Colo. CREDIT: Splash

Mom Kris Jenner stayed true to her all-black aesthetic for her mountain ensemble. She was spotted in a belted Fendi jacket, complete with a pom pom winter hat and exaggerated lug sole boots.

Kylie Jenner spotted in Aspen, Colo., in a Fendi winter jacket. CREDIT: Splash

The Jenner clan isn’t the only family to hit the slopes this season. Ciara joined Vanessa Bryant for a ski trip recently. The singer let her pink hair pop in a white Moncler look, while Bryant also chose the popular Dior puffer coat for her winter ensemble.

Rachel Zoe stayed true to her signature style for her Aspen getaway, too. And she didn’t choose function over fashion. The stylist and designer kept heels on for a day of sledding and we fully support the commitment to a good high-heeled boot.

Other designer brands with dedicated ski-wear includes Chloé, Perfect Moment, Cordova and Canada Goose.