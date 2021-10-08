×
Simone Biles Poses Mid-Air in Stretch Pants and Classic White Sneakers to Promote Gold Over America Tour

By Jacorey Moon
Simone Biles at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Simone Biles at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
CREDIT: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE / MEGA

Simone Biles is all smiles while appearing causal in her latest look.

The four-time gold medal Olympian posed in front of posters for the Gold Over America Tour that she’s headlining on Instagram today. Some of the other gymnasts on the team include MyKayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey. Outfit-wise, Biles sported a graphic-printed long-sleeve T-shirt and black stretch pants.

When it came down to the shoes, Biles wore a pair of sleek white sneakers that helped to tie the outfit together.

Biles’ essential aesthetic consists of relaxed looks that align with her career and passions. Her style is on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing fun activewear, printed separates, halters, flowy skirts and edgy dresses. Biles also loves a solid summer look of denim cut-off shorts and tank tops. For her typical footwear tastes, Biles wears silhouettes like sneakers, flip flops and heeled sandals from brands like Bottega Veneta, Adidas and Puma.

When on red carpets, the gymnast tends to opt for dresses from brands like Sherri Hill. Thanks to her record-breaking sporting performances, Biles was sponsored by and has collaborated with a few fashion brands in the past, which includes Athleta, Nike and Caboodles. She’s currently an Athleta ambassador.

Get sporty like Biles and add a white sneaker to you for an athletic twist.

