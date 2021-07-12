Simone Biles Perfects Summer Casual in Tank Top, Ripped Shorts & White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles hasn’t just perfected her balance beam performances — she’s also perfected the casual summer ‘fit.

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast struck a pose this week in an understated and chic casual outfit that’s perfect for warm weather. Biles wore a pair of light-wash distressed denim shorts, paired with a beige tank top. She accessorized with an Apple Watch and versatile gold jewelry: a delicate bracelet, rings, layered necklaces and small hoop earrings.

The sports star’s most versatile outfit element, however, was a pair of sharp white leather sneakers. The shoes’ neutral tone was the perfect base for Biles’ minimalist outfit, grounding it with a wardrobe staple that’s both sporty and sharp. White sneakers have become a go-to for celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Meghan Markle due to their classic nature and versatility with any ensemble. Biles is no stranger to a white sneaker, having worn numerous pairs by Nike over the years during her previous partnership with the brand.

In a short video previously posted to Instagram, Biles also showed that she’d worn a beige Gucci Disco bag with the ensemble. The handbag’s coordination with her top created a streamlined outfit that’s ideal for hot summer days.

Biles has made her mark on the athletic world both competitively and fashionably. The gymnastics superstar has earned numerous Olympic medals, in addition to her frequent first place wins at competitions over the years. She currently holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel. In past years, Biles has also collaborated on athletic collections with GK Elite Sportswear and Spieth America, as well as partnered with Nike, Caboodles, and Beats by Dr. Dre.

When it comes to shoes, Biles tends to keep her selection sharp and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her previous partnership with the athletic brand, and was most recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps in neutral tones by brands like Schutz and Badgley Mischka.

Add sporty chic vibes to your next summer outfit with white sneakers inspired by Simone Biles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Y-3 leather low-top sneakers, $176 (was $352).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Classic Leather Ripple sneakers, $80.