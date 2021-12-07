Simone Biles Elevates Comfy Slides with Edgy Halter-Neck Top and Leather Pants

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles brought an edgy take to the comfy slide sandal while at home.

The 24-year-old Olympian took a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, wearing leather pants with a ruched texture. The sleek style featured black uppers, creating a monochrome moment when worn with a daring halter-neck top. Biles’ top included thin halter neck straps and a raised silhouette, creating a midriff cutout appearance. The star accessorized with sparkling rings, as well as a bangle bracelet.

Simone Biles poses for a mirror selfie with Jonathan Owens. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore tan Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) slide sandals. The Big Logo TechLoom style featured wide woven TechLoom straps lined with mesh and printed with large “APL” logos. The style also included the brand’s signature Propelium compound in its midsoles and outsoles, plus molded footbeds for cushioning and comfort. When paired with Biles’ outfit, the style gained a sultry edge—though the star hinted her shoes would change as the night progressed. “Shoes to come in a min,” Biles captioned the Story. Her slides retail for $100 on AthleticPropulsionLabs.com.

APL’s Big Logo TechLoom slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

Athletic slides are renowned for their comfort, thanks to elements like cushioned and textured midsoles. Pairs often feature flat soles and wide straps, ideal for wearing to relax at home or following intense athletic workouts. Aside from Biles, stars like Lori Harvey, Selena Gomez and Ashley Benson have also worn comfy slides by Yeezy, Both and Kelequi in recent weeks.

Biles is a star in both the athletic and fashion worlds. She currently holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel. In the past, Biles has also collaborated on athletic collections with GK Elite Sportswear and Spieth America, as well as partnered with Nike, Caboodles and Beats by Dr. Dre.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selection classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka.

