Simone Biles Does Understated Glam in Strapless Top, Black Trousers & Clear Heels

Simone Biles tried out a trendy shoe with her latest outfit.

The Olympian appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night. She was seen heading to the late-night show in a black ensemble. The look paired a strapless black crop top that flowed around her with wide-leg, high-waisted trousers. Her elevated yet simple look was topped off with drop earrings, a denim jacket and a black patterned face mask.

Simone Biles on her way to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Sept. 23. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The 19-time gold World Championships medalist wore a trendy style of shoes: PVC heels. Biles’ take on the clear shoe style included a clear strap over the toes and a thick, block heel.

A closer look at Biles’ shoes. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Transparent heels have been a popular style among celebrities. Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Irina Shayk and Heidi Klum are fans of the look in addition to Biles. One reason the style could be so popular is its versatility. The look pairs well with almost any look and color and is fun for any time of the year.

When gracing red carpets, the gymnast tends to opt for dresses from brands like Sherri Hill. Biles wears footwear silhouettes like sneakers, flip flops and heeled sandals from brands like Bottega Veneta, Puma and Adidas. She was sponsored by and has collaborated with a few fashion brands in the past which includes Athleta, Nike and Caboodles thanks to her impressive record-breaking sporting performances She’s currently an Athleta ambassador.

Add transparent heels like Biles’ into your collection.

