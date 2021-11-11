Simone Biles Gives Her Gold Halter Top & Leggings Uniform a Fun Twist in Smiley Face Slippers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles makes smiley slippers chic.

The four-time gold medal Olympian posed with French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos while both wearing matching athleisure-wear that featured a gold stretch halter top and matching leggings.

When it came down to the shoes, Biles sported a quirky pair of smiley face white slippers.

Biles’ essential aesthetic consists of relaxed styles that align with her career and passions. Her personal tastes are on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing fun activewear, printed separates, halters, flowy skirts and edgy dresses. Biles also loves a solid summer look of denim cut-off shorts and tank tops. For her typical footwear tastes, Biles wears silhouettes like sneakers and sandals from brands like Bottega Veneta, Adidas and Puma.

When on red carpets, Biles tends to opt for dresses from brands like Sherri Hill and other smaller, NYC-based labels.

Thanks to her record-shattering gymnastics performances, Biles was sponsored by and has collaborated with major brands, including Athleta, Nike and Caboodles. The athlete is currently an Athleta ambassador.

