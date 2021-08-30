Simone Biles Cheers on Jonathan Owens in a Graphic Tee, Skinny Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles sets her sights on comfortability with her latest look.

The 19-time gold World Championships medalist posted a photo set of her and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, before game time on Instagram yesterday. For the look, Biles sported a distressed white crop that had a bright graphic splashed across the front, paired with mid-wash skinny jeans.

On her feet, Biles donned a pair of chunky, white Puma platform sneakers that she’s very fond of. The shoes have a thick, lug-sole and feature a sleek design. The brand’s Cali Sport sneaker retails for $90.

Biles’ essential style consists of relaxed looks that align with her career and passions. Her style is on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her sporting activewear, intricate bikinis and printed separates. Biles also loves a solid summer look of a denim cut-off shorts and tank tops.

When gracing red carpets, the gymnast tends to opt for dresses from brands like Sherri Hill. On the footwear front, Biles wears silhouettes like sneakers, flip flops and heeled sandals from brands like Bottega Veneta, Adidas and Puma. Thanks to her record-breaking sporting performances, Biles was sponsored by and has collaborated with a few fashion brands in the past which includes Athleta, Nike and Caboodles. She’s currently an Athleta ambassador.

Put on a pair of chunky white sneakers an add a sporty flair to your impending fall outfits, inspired by Simone Biles.

To Buy: Versace Chain Reaction Sneakers, $995.

To Buy: Puma Smash v2 Platform Sneakers, $60.

To Buy: Adidas Forum Bold Shoes, $100.