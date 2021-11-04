Simone Biles Keeps It Cozy for Fall in Teddy Coat & Classic Puma Sneakers With Fellow Gymnasts

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles took to Instagram on Tuesday to share several photos of herself and other fellow gymnasts Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Mykayla Skinner and Laurie Hernandez. The gang was all-smiles as they posed for pictures in Bridgeport, Conn., prior to heading to their “Gold Over America” gymnastics tour.

For the outing, the Olympic gold medalist kept it cozy by wearing her hair in braids and sporting a black teddy coat, with a beige turtle-neck sweater and ripped jeans. As for footwear, she wore a pair of Puma sneakers.

Biles’ style has evolved on and off the mat. If you take a look at her Instagram account, you will see that the history-making athlete loves to dabble in fashion. Her style is the perfect mix of cozy, trendy and chic. She also has a partnership with activewear brand Athleta.

It wasn’t until 2016 that Biles’ glamorous side started to emerge. While attending the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards, the gymnast strut down the red carpet wearing a coral halter dress that was covered in sparkles. Later that year, she arrived at the Country Music Awards wearing a silver, halter-style sequined gown. One of her most memorable fashion moments was when she posed on the red carpet at the Golden Globes wearing a sleeveless gold gown that had a plunging neckline, crystal-encrusted belt and sparkling skirt.

