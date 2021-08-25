Simone Biles Adds a Sporty Twist to a Sleek Cutout Bodycon Mini Dress With Puma Platform Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles is serving up fun energy with her latest look.

The four-time gold Olympic medalist posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her on vacation with some friends. For the look, Biles donned a blue ribbed bodycon dress, which incorporated cutouts in the front and on the back, accentuated by drawstrings.

Addressing the footwear, Biles sported a simple pair of white Puma sneakers. The brand’s Cali Sport sneaker comes with sleek platform tooling and retails for $90.

Biles’ essential style consists of relaxed looks that align with her career and passions. Her style is on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her sporting activewear, intricate bikinis, halter tops, printed separates and bodycon dresses alike. She also favors denim cut-off shorts and simple T-shirts. When gracing red carpets, Biles opts for dresses from brands like Sherri Hill. Some of her go-to shoe silhouettes are sneakers, flip flops and heeled sandals from brands like Nike, Adidas and Bottega Veneta.

Due to her incredible record-breaking sporting performances, Biles was sponsored by and has collaborated with a few fashion brands in the past, including Athleta, Nike and Caboodles. She’s currently an Athleta ambassador.

