Simone Biles Elevates Her Crop Top & Leggings With Platform Boots on Date Night With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles looked chic last night while posing with her boyfriend, Houston Texas safety Jonathan Owens.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a photo to her Instagram story in a look that felt casual yet trendy. Biles wore a matching set that included a black crop top and stretch pants. She slipped on a caramel-colored jacket that added a nice pop of color contrast.

Simone Biles poses on her IG story with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. CREDIT: Simone Biles

When it came down to the shoes, Biles sported a pair of leather chunky black platform boots that elevated the vibe of her attire while also helping to tie it all together.

Biles’ essential aesthetic consists of relaxed looks that align with her career and passions. Her style is on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her sporting activewear, intricate bikinis and printed separates. She also fancies denim cut-off shorts and edgy dresses. For formal events, Biles opts for dresses from brands like Sherri Hill. On the footwear front, Biles wears silhouettes like functional sneakers, sleek pumps easy flip flops and breezy heeled sandals from labels like Puma and Bottega Veneta.

Due to her incredible sporting records, Biles gained a sponsorship (she’s currently an Athleta ambassador) and has collaborated with a few fashion staples in the past, which include Athleta, Nike and Caboodles.

Put on a pair of black chunky boots and add a slight grunge twist to your outfits.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Patent Leather Boots, $170.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Stella McCartney Platform Ankle Boots, $675.

CREDIT: Vince Camuto Buy Now: Vince Camuto Movelly Lug-Sole Bootie, $149.00

