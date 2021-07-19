Simone Biles Enters the Olympic Village in Team USA Tie Dye & Chunky White Sneakers in Tokyo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles has begun the 2021 Olympics in style, arriving at the Olympic Village in Tokyo today.

The 24-year-old Olympian struck a pose with fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles outside of the Village, against a wooden fence accented with a logo of the event’s five Olympic rings. Biles twinned with Chiles in red, white, and blue tie-dye T-shirts by Polo Ralph Lauren that featured “Team USA” graphics. She also wore black bike shorts for the occasion, keeping the ensemble casual and comfortable. Her T-shirt retails for $70 on Macys.com.

Polo Ralph Lauren’s Team USA tie-dye T-shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

For shoes, the sports star wore a pair of chunky white sneakers. Her shoes appeared to feature a lace-up silhouette and thick platform soles. Similar pairs have been spotted on celebrities like Bella Hadid, Lizzo, and Hailey Bieber this year, due to their comfort and added height boost. This isn’t the first time Biles has worn white sneakers this season, however; the athlete’s donned numerous pairs by Nike over the years during her previous partnership with the brand, and recently wore a casual leather pair for a relaxing afternoon last week.

For this year’s Olympic uniforms, Ralph Lauren isn’t the only American brand creating Olympic loungewear. Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims was announced last month as a new designer for Team USA, creating undergarments, sleepwear, and loungewear for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic female athletes. Both brands will be worn in and outside of the Olympic stadium, and their same Team USA pieces will be launched designed in limited-edition collections this summer.

Biles is a champion in both the athletic and fashion worlds. She currently holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel. In the past, Biles has also collaborated on athletic collections with GK Elite Sportswear and Spieth America, as well as partnered with Nike, Caboodles, and Beats by Dr. Dre.

When it comes to shoes, Biles tends to keep her selection classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps in neutral tones by brands like Schutz and Badgley Mischka.

Add sporty vibes to your next outfit with chunky white sneakers, inspired by Simone Biles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Nizza sneakers, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Classic Leather Ripple sneakers, $80.