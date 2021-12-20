Simone Biles Cozies Up With Her Mom in Comfy Athletha Outfits With White Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles and her mom, Nellie Biles, are the perfect mother and daughter duo. In her latest Instagram post, the pair looked cute and cozy in their Athletha apparel.

“ok y’all, how cute is my mama?! 🥰 comfy and cozy together in our @athletha ❤️ so ready to snuggle up, eat, and relax over the holidays!! who’s with me? #PowerOfShe #AthletaPartner,” the gymnast captioned the post.

In the photo, the Olympic champion sported a loose-fitting olive green T-shirt with white capri leggings. She wore her dark tresses straight and accessorized with diamond stud earrings. On her feet, she had on a pair of crisp white sneakers. Biles’ mom also wore an Athleta outfit, which was complete with a bright yellow T-shirt and black sweatpants. She matched with the 24-year-old opting for a pair of white sneakers.

In April, Biles signed up with Athleta for a long-term partnership after ending an almost 6-year deal with Nike. The Gap-owned brand teamed up with the Olympic gymnast to release a performance-wear line, including products for wearing to and from the gym.

Biles and Athleta have worked together on initiatives with a particular focus toward Athleta Girl. The collaboration encourages millions of girls to rise and own their limitless potential.

The athlete explained that she is excited to embark on the new journey because the brand is committed to diversity and inclusion. “The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful,” she said. “I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength and, together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond.”

When it comes to fashion, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selection classic and minimal. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers.

