Simone Biles Looks Like a Work of Art in a Color Block Mini Dress and Chunky Wedge Heels

Simone Biles makes observing art a fashionable event.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, where she posed in front of a piece of art that depicted a set of gold wings. For the look, Biles sported a mini dress that featured a multicolored design and simple silhouette, accentuated by brown drawstrings.

Biles complemented the outfit with a pair of chunky platform cork wedge heels that incorporated a thick white toe strap.

When it comes to Biles’ essential style, she leans towards relaxed looks that align with her career and passions. Her style is trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her sporting activewear, edgy dresses, intricate bikinis and printed separates. When gracing red carpets, Biles opts for dresses from brands like Sherri Hill. As it pertains to her everyday shoe aesthetic, Biles wears silhouettes like sneakers, flip flops, mules and heeled sandals from brands like Nike, Adidas and Bottega Veneta.

Due to her incredible record-breaking sporting performances, Biles was sponsored by and has collaborated with a few fashion brands in the past, including Athleta, Nike and Caboodles. She’s currently an Athleta ambassador.

Slip on a pair of cork wedge heels, inspired by Biles.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Veronica Beard Dali Python-Embossed Leather & Cork Platform Wedge Mules, $325.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: B O C Schirra Cork Wedge Sandal, $50.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Riviera Sandals, $119.