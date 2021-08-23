Simone Biles Makes a Fierce Style Statement in Leopard Print Trousers, Halter Top and Chunky Heeled Sandals

Simone Biles on the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles gives a master lesson in wearing animal prints for her latest look on Instagram.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a photo set of her posing in front of radiant light fixtures on Instagram yesterday. For the ensemble, Biles wore a crisscross halter top and loose-fitting trousers that incorporate an eye-catching neutral-colored leopard print accented by a scrunched waistband.

When it came down to the shoes, she donned a pair of black chunky heeled sandals that featured a toe strap with braid detailing.

Biles’ essential style consists of relaxed looks that align with her career and passions. Her style is on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her sporting activewear, intricate bikinis and printed separates. She also fancies denim cut-off shorts and edgy dresses. When dressed to the nines, Biles opts for dresses from brands like Sherri Hill. On the footwear front, Biles wears silhouettes like sneakers, flip flops and heeled sandals from brands like Nike, Adidas and Bottega Veneta.

Due to her incredible record-breaking sporting performances, Biles was sponsored by and has collaborated with a few fashion brands in the past which includes Athleta, Nike and Caboodles. She’s currently an Athleta ambassador.

Slide on a pair of chunky heeled sandals and add a relaxed, vintage twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Simone Biles.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: CL by Laundry Go On Sandals, $50.

CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Keefa Sandals, $138.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Nadia Leather Block-Heel Sandals, $745.