Simone Biles Gets Sporty in Boyfriend Jeans & Air Jordans With Jonathan Owens at Houston Rockets Game

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are making the most of the holiday season. On Tuesday, the duo attended the Los Angles Lakers game against the Houston Rockets. The pair has a reason to celebrate as Houston Texans football player Owens nabbed his first career interception against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week.

Biles has been sharing several flicks herself and the NFL athlete. The Olympic champion posted a quick snap of the couple as they posed on the Houston Rockets basketball court. The twosome opted for some stylish outfits and kicks to enjoy the game.

For the outing, Owens wore a multicolored shirt with blue jeans. He paired his patterned top with the Nike LD Waffle Sacai Clot Kiss of Death Net Orange Blaze sneakers. The Clot x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle comes dressed in a “Net,” “Orange Blaze,” “Deep Red” and “Green Bean” color combination. Additional detailing comes in the form of stacked Swoosh logos, dual tongues and matching laces. Rounding out the design of the shoes are printed insoles, thick padded midsoles and contrasting rubber outsoles.

Biles followed suit and sported a cropped blue sweatshirt in support of the Rockets. The gymnast tied the pullover together with baggy boyfriend jeans that included slits at the knee. As for footwear, she slipped on low blue and black Air Jordan 1s.

Related Simone Biles Keeps It Cozy For Date Night in Crop Top, Ripped Jeans & Nike Air Force 1s With Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Simone Biles Cuddles Up In Cozy Christmas Pajamas and Yeezy Slides With Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Simone Biles Cozies Up With Her Mom in Comfy Athletha Outfits With White Sneakers

When it comes to fashion, Biles tends to keep her selection classic and minimal. The Athleta ambassador has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka.

See more of Simone Biles’ sleek style through the years.

Give your wardrobe a sporty twist with athletic sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: S Sport by Skechers Charlize sneakers, $34 (was $40).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Ultraboost sneakers, $230.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: New Balance 996 sneakers, $100.