Simone Biles Shows Off Her White Sneakers on the Gold Over America Tour in Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Simone Biles’ “Gold Over America Tour” has officially wrapped up, and the seven-time Olympic medalist celebrated with an Instagram photo dump, of course.

Billed as “High-Energy Gymnastics, Meets-Pop- Concert Spectacular,” the athletic spectacle featured Biles, the rest of Team USA except Sunisa Lee, along with additional world-class gymnasts. Presented by Athleta, the high-energy show lasted from Sept. 21 through Nov. 7 as the gymnasts travelled across 32 cities to perform for thousands of fans.

The slideshow showed images of behind-the-scenes moments and on the road snaps as Biles posed with her teammates and tour pals. She sported an array of white sneakers throughout her travels.

Biles shared several photos of herself and other fellow gymnasts Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Mykayla Skinner and Laurie Hernandez last week, as well. The gang was all-smiles as they posed for pictures in Bridgeport, Conn., prior to heading to their show.

For the outing, the Olympic gold medalist kept it cozy by wearing her hair in braids and sporting a black teddy coat, with a beige turtle-neck sweater and ripped jeans. As for footwear, she wore a pair of Puma sneakers.

Biles’ style has evolved on and off the mat. The history-making athlete loves to dabble in fashion and her style is the perfect mix of cozy, trendy and chic. For her typical footwear tastes, Biles wears silhouettes like sneakers, flip flops and heeled sandals from brands like Bottega Veneta, Adidas and Puma.

