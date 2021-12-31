Simone Biles Elevates Distressed Givenchy Hoodie as a Dress with White-Hot Ankle Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles gave athleisure a sleek makeover with a sharp pair of shoes.

While posing at home, the Olympian wore an oversized Givenchy hoodie. The black athleisure featured a white “Givenchy Paris” logo, as well as allover distressed details for a worn-in yet edgy appearance. Its oversized silhouette also allowed Biles to wear the piece as a dress. Her look was complete with several sparkling stud earrings.

For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore a sleek pair of white ankle boots. Her style featured pointed toes, as well as leather uppers and thick block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Biles’ boots gave her outfit a streamlined flair, while coordinating smoothly with the tone of her hoodies’ logo.

Ankle boots like Biles’ are a top fall and winter footwear choice, providing support through thick heels and a sharp edge from pointed toes. Styles in neutral suedes and leathers have become some of the most versatile and popular this season. In addition to Biles, Anne Hathaway, Lily Aldridge and Ariana Grande have worn similar pairs by Chanel, Isabel Marant and Laurence Decade in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

