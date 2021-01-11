Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Crop Top, Leggings & White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles showed off her latest off-duty look alongside another furry friend this weekend.

The gymnast struck a pose in a matching blue crop top and legging set along with a pair of white Nike sneakers with one of her French bulldog pups, Rambo. She topped off her stylish athleisure look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and wore her hair in a top bun.

“Always look on the bright side,” Biles wrote for the caption of her poolside photo.

Last week, Biles posed with Jonathan Owens’ pup, Zeus in a $1,190 Balenciaga sweater, black leggings and white heeled lace-up combat boots. The star athlete continues to dress in stylish outfits despite the unexpected downtime of a global pandemic.

Functionality is at the core of Biles’ athletic-chic personal style. For Sunday’s post, she wore one of 2020’s most popular trends: white sneakers.

No matter the season, white sneakers can instantly elevate an off-duty outfit, whether it be with a pair of sweats or your favorite leggings. Brands such as Nike and Reebok make classic silhouettes in the neutral colorway.

To buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $90; Nike.com.

To buy: Reebok Club C sneakers, $50 (Was $70); Dsw.com.

Take a style cue from Biles and switch out your go-to T-shirt and black legging combo for a patterned athleisure set.

Opting for a colorful loungewear set like Biles is a great way to add a little color (and cheer) into your wardrobe for the winter months ahead. Plus, the set will look great with the white sneaker trend.

To buy: Zaful Women’s Tie Dye Cami Crop Top and Jogger Pants, $23-$40; Amazon.com.

When she’s not by the poolside or training at the gym, the Olympic gymnast continues to date Houston Texans player, Jonathan Owens. The couple is often spotted together on Instagram, sharing sweet moments with their fans, including a kiss during a recent outdoor dinner date night.

