Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Crop Top, Leggings & White Sneakers

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Simone Biles showed off her latest off-duty look alongside another furry friend this weekend.

The gymnast struck a pose in a matching blue crop top and legging set along with a pair of white Nike sneakers with one of her French bulldog pups, Rambo. She topped off her stylish athleisure look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and wore her hair in a top bun.

“Always look on the bright side,” Biles wrote for the caption of her poolside photo.

Last week, Biles posed with Jonathan Owens’ pup, Zeus in a $1,190 Balenciaga sweater, black leggings and white heeled lace-up combat boots. The star athlete continues to dress in stylish outfits despite the unexpected downtime of a global pandemic.

Functionality is at the core of Biles’ athletic-chic personal style. For Sunday’s post, she wore one of 2020’s most popular trends: white sneakers.

Watch on FN

No matter the season, white sneakers can instantly elevate an off-duty outfit, whether it be with a pair of sweats or your favorite leggings. Brands such as Nike and Reebok make classic silhouettes in the neutral colorway.

nike, air force, 1
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $90; Nike.com

reebok, reebok club c sneaker, white sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Reebok Club C sneakers, $50 (Was $70); Dsw.com

Take a style cue from Biles and switch out your go-to T-shirt and black legging combo for a patterned athleisure set.

Opting for a colorful loungewear set like Biles is a great way to add a little color (and cheer) into your wardrobe for the winter months ahead. Plus, the set will look great with the white sneaker trend.

athleisure set, tie dye crop top and sweats, tie dye loungewear
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Zaful Women’s Tie Dye Cami Crop Top and Jogger Pants, $23-$40; Amazon.com

When she’s not by the poolside or training at the gym, the Olympic gymnast continues to date Houston Texans player, Jonathan Owens. The couple is often spotted together on Instagram, sharing sweet moments with their fans, including a kiss during a recent outdoor dinner date night.

Need more style inspo on what to wear with your leggings? Click through our gallery How J-Lo, Katie Holmes + More Celebrities Style Their Leggings

