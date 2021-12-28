Simone Biles Keeps It Cozy For Date Night in Crop Top, Ripped Jeans & Nike Air Force 1s With Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The celebrations keep on rolling for Simone Biles and her boyfriend, Johnathan Owens. On Monday, the pair stepped out for a date night following Owens’ big game with the Houston Texans over the weekend. Biles is one proud girlfriend as the NFL player nabbed his first career interception against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Simone Biles and Johnathan Owens via Instagram stories on Dec. 27, 2021.

For the outing, Biles sported a white crop top that was complete with thin spaghetti straps. She paired the top with high-waist ripped jeans. The light-wash boyfriend jeans included slits at the knee.

The Olympic champion and Athleta star finished off her look with a fresh pair of Nike Air Force 1s. The classic silhouette features an all-white leather upper with a perforated toebox and Swoosh overlays. The sneakers also include a white sole and Nike heel embroidery. Biles’ footwear choice is a favorite among many celebrities like Billie Eilish, Ciara, Hailey Baldwin and Pete Davidson, who have all been spotted in the shoe style in recent weeks.

Owens also opted for a pair of Nike Air Force 1s. The Texans defensive back styled his kicks with a white graphic T-shirt, black jeans and a white baseball cap.

Prior to celebrating, Biles took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself and Owens’ as they embraced each other after his game.

“I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you @jowens_3. forever cheering loud and proud for #36 🖤,” the athlete captioned the shot.

This isn’t the first time that the couple made a cozy appearance on social media. On Christmas day, the duo huddle together for a quick mirror selfie. Biles donned a soft cream set with Yeezy slides. Owens’ wore a long-sleeve navy shirt with checkered print pants and black chunky slides.

