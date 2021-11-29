Simone Biles Is Athleisure-Chic in Crop Top, Biker Shorts & Yeezy Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles showed off her fabulous workout outfit with her fans on Instagram stories yesterday. The Olympic athlete looked fit and fabulous as she posed for a selfie.

Simon Biles via Instagram story in white top, biker shorts and sneakers via Instagram story.

In the new shot, the 24-year-old sported a white crop top that featured a halter-style neckline. She paired her plunging top with gray biker shorts and white Yeezy 350 V2 sneakers. Her hip-length braids complemented her nude nails perfectly.

Her footwear choice is a major staple when it comes to sneakers. Everyone should have a pair of white kicks in their closet. It is one of the most versatile shoes to pair with an outfit.

Biles has been on a social media posting spree. Fans have been enjoying her latest photos and videos of her tropical getaway. Although she has not pinned her location, some suggest that she might be in Belize.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist has been enjoying a well-deserved break after deciding to remove herself from the summer Olympics.

Earlier this month, she attended the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. Biles looked radiant as she graced the red carpet wearing a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The dress featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured ensemble also including bows with long ends accenting two-straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles completed her look with diamond Mateo New York earrings and a dark green Judith Leiber clutch.

When it comes to fashion, Biles knows just how to combine her style with her passion. Her wardrobe consists of trendy, cozy and efficient pieces. As for footwear, she usually reaches for functional sneakers, stylish pumps and heeled sandals.

Step in white sneakers and add versatility to your shoe rotation.

