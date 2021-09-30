Simone Biles Elevates Chic Black Jumpsuit With Glass Slippers on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Simone Biles brought a sleek take on her versatile style for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The 24-year-old Olympian appeared on the late-night show in a strapless black jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide-leg silhouette, while also proving ideal for layering. Biles paired the chic piece with a pair of crop earrings, which indulged several natural pearls on thin gold chains.

Simone Biles appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: ABC

For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore Cinderella-worthy clear sandals. Her footwear featured transparent block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as clear PVC toe and slingback straps. The “glass slipper” shoes transformed her outfit into a look that could easily go from day to night, thanks to their versatility — after all, what’s more neutral than clear textures?

A closer look at Biles’ sandals. CREDIT: ABC

Clear shoes are having a moment, now that heeled styles have returned during live events. Biles is the latest star to wear the trend out and about. In recent weeks, celebrities like Megan Fox, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Ora have also worn clear pumps and sandals from top brands like Andrea Wazen, Le Silla and Christian Louboutin.

Biles is a star in both the athletic and fashion worlds. She currently holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel. In the past, Biles has also collaborated on athletic collections with GK Elite Sportswear and Spieth America, as well as partnered with Nike, Caboodles and Beats by Dr. Dre.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selection classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps in neutral tones by brands like Schutz and Badgley Mischka.

