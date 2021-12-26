Simone Biles Cuddles Up In Cozy Christmas Pajamas and Yeezy Slides With Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles wished her followers a Merry Christmas on her story, huddled close to her boyfriend and fellow athlete Jonathan Owens. The pair cozied up together for a quick mirror selfie in comfy fashions, kept simple and warm for the colder weather.

Biles is known best as the most decorated gymnast of all time, sporting a whopping 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. While the Athleta athlete is super stylish on the mat, the Olympian manages to pull looks even when she’s off duty. Biles dawned a cream tank top that matched her cream, high-waisted sweatpants. The cozy ensemble was simply accessorized with a dainty necklace strung round her neck.

On her feet, Biles sported socks with a pair of Yeezy slides in the shade Pure, a tan with a hint of lavender. The ensemble is perfect for those days when you don’t feel like getting out of your PJs. Lounging around in a chic matching set can make anyone look pulled together, even when you aren’t a highly decorated gymnast.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose for a mirror selfie. CREDIT: Simone Biles Instagram Story.

Owens also dressed down; the safety for the Houston Texans sporting a blue long sleeve with red stitching. On bottom, the athlete wore a seemingly matching pair of bottoms with a checkered red, white and blue print. He accessorized with a chain cross necklace, further elevating the ensemble with some studs on his lobes. Owens also capitalized on the socks and slides trend, donning a pair of white socks with chunky black slides.

Both parties look like they just rolled out of bed in the best way possible. Biles and Owens look comfortable and warm, which should be the aim of any outfit this time of year. It’s simple yet effective holiday attire perfect for warming up by the fire or opening presents after a quick breakfast.

Slip into some slides this holiday season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Steve Madden Scuba Slides, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: J/Slides Squeezy Slides, $39.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: Shade & Shore Kendra Slides, $12 (was $15).

Read more about Biles’s comfy style off of the mat here.