Simone Biles Poses With Jonathan Owens’ Dog in a Balenciaga Sweater, Leggings and Lace-Up Booties

Simone Biles posed with an unexpected guest today on Instagram: her boyfriend Jonathan Owens’ beloved bulldog, Zeus.

The Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to show off her latest off-duty look, which included a $1,190 Balenciaga sweater, black leggings and white heeled lace-up combat boots alongside the English bulldog.

“I trust him to guard the house but not the snacks,” Biles wrote as the caption.

The Olympic gymnast continues to date Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens. The two regularly appear on each other’s Instagram accounts and have been seen together while training in Texas. Despite the unexpected downtime of the global pandemic, Biles continues to adhere to her athletic-chic style, which has included ripped jeans and black booties for a relaxed outdoor dinner date night with some friends and Owens.

For her most recent off-duty look, the gymnast elevated her laid-back look with Balaneciaga’s All Over Logo Jumper and a pair of white heeled booties. The luxury wool sweater is still available to snag online and comes in a few colorways including nude, gray, navy and black.

To buy: Balenciaga All Over Logo Jumper, $1,190; Farfetch.com.

Even if a designer sweater is out of your budget, you can still wear a pair of leggings without feeling lazy. Take a style cue from Biles and opt for a combat boot with a block heel. The durable style is elevated and chic thanks to the extra inch or two of heel height that’s added to the sturdy lug-soled shoe. The footwear style is a foolproof way to rock the sweater and leggings combo without feeling guilty about dressing down. You can even pair it with your favorite sweater that’s sitting in your closet to see for yourself.

Here are a few white booties inspired by Biles’ latest off-duty look.

To buy: Steve Madden Brandt bootie, $100 (Was $134); Zappos.com.

To buy: Nine West Quenton Lace-Up Lug Sole Heeled Combat Booties, $99; Macys.com.

