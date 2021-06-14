×
Shay Mitchell Dresses Up Lounge Shorts for A Coffee Run With a Black Duster & Strappy Sandal Heels

By Robyn Merrett
Thanks to Shay Mitchell, you now have a reason to wear your favorite lounge shorts outside of the house.

On Monday, the actress stepped out for a coffee run on Los Angeles, wearing the coziest look with an upgraded edge. To give her khaki-colored drawstring shorts the perfect boost, Mitchell teamed the look with a basic white crop top and layered gold necklaces.

She further dressed up the look with a flowy black duster coat and Bottega Veneta’s The Point Triangle Bag in almond. The slouchy clutch retails for $3,200 at NeimanMarcus.com.

shay mitchell, crop top, duster, shorts, heels, la
Shay Mitchell out in Beverly Hills on June 14.
CREDIT: Splash News

While each piece of Mitchell’s look helped give the comfy shorts touch up, it was her footwear that really finalized the look. Rather than opting for slides or sneakers, Mitchell decided on a pair of strappy nude sandal heels. The shoes featured a criss cross detail at the toe, straps around the ankle and sat atop a pyramid-style heel.

shay mitchell, top, shorts, duster, heels
Shay Mitchell.
CREDIT: Splash News
shay mitchell, heels, la
A closer view of Shay Mitchell’s heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

Mitchell’s outfit is only another example of how the loungewear trend is evolving with the changing times. It’s clear we aren’t ready to let go of our sweatpants, so celebrities and fashionistas, like Mitchell, have found ways to give the trend an out-of-the-house improvement with the help of heels and other accessories.

Mitchell isn’t the only star to give her loungewear a boost. Stars like, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and more have found ways to dress up sweater sets, sweat pants and other traditional “house-only” clothes.

Dress up your next lounge look with strappy sandals using these picks below.

steve madden, tie sandals, nude strappy sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Superb Tie-Up Dress Sandals, $62 (was $89)

schutz, vikki sandals, strappy nude sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Leather Sandal, $128

cult gaia, ankle wrap sandals, sandal heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cult Gaia Soleil Ankle-Wrap Leather Sandals, $388

Click through the gallery to see more street style moments from Shay Mitchell. 

