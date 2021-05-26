×
Shay Mitchell Channels ‘The Matrix’ in a Slick Trench, Sheer Pants & a Twist on the Big Toe Sandal Trend

By Alexa Hempel
Yesterday Shay Mitchell was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday as she headed to a meeting.

The actress and model looked stylish in an itty-bitty black crop top that showed off her physique and sheer cargo pants. She paired the look with an ombré-colored leather trench to complete the look.

The “You” star accessorized with a small black leather tote, chunky silver jewelry and square black framed sunglasses. For footwear, she played into the big toe sandal trend as she opted for strappy black heels with a toe loop. Tying the look together, the ankle strap cinched the pant leg of her transparent pants.

Shay Mitchell was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday as she headed to a meeting. The actress and model looked stylish in a Black crop top, cargo pants and a leather accented trench coat as she grabbed a few things from her car alongside an assistant. 25 May 2021 Pictured: Shay Mitchell. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757529_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: MEGA
Shay Mitchell was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Tuesday as she headed to a meeting. The actress and model looked stylish in a Black crop top, cargo pants and a leather accented trench coat as she grabbed a few things from her car alongside an assistant. 25 May 2021 Pictured: Shay Mitchell. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757529_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: MEGA
A closer look at Shay’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum and her beau, Matte Babel, gave birth to their first daughter, Atlas, in October of 2019. Mitchell talks about motherhood and frequently showcases family photos on her Instagram and YouTube channel. While juggling the role of a new mom, the Canadian actress seems to be keeping herself busy with her Youtube Channel. In the past Shay’s stated she’s passionate about sharing video content on her channel, giving her fans a peek into her everyday life. 

To replicate Shay’s look shop our picks below.

 

 

CREDIT: SCHUTZ

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Leather Sandal, $128

 

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Unveil Sandal, $120

 

CREDIT: Dillards

To Buy: Gianni Bini Frayya Leather Ankle Wrap Sandals with Toe Loop, $80

Want more? Click through the gallery to see Shay Mitchell’s most memorable street style moments.

